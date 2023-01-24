Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$16.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.80. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.23 and a 52 week high of C$20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -171.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

