Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,790.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.74) to GBX 5,380 ($66.61) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $62.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.