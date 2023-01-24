Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,790.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.74) to GBX 5,380 ($66.61) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
Shares of RIO stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $62.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
