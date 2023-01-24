Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$48.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.44.

NPI has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CSFB raised their price target on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Northland Power stock opened at C$37.08 on Thursday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$34.98 and a twelve month high of C$47.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$555.85 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

