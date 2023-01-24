Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$159.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a C$149.50 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$165.32 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$137.26 and a 1 year high of C$175.39. The stock has a market cap of C$112.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$166.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$159.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

