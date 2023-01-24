Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Down 14.5 %

Shares of JAGX opened at $5.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.73. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 502.84% and a negative return on equity of 823.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. 11.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

