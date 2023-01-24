Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Down 14.5 %
Shares of JAGX opened at $5.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.73. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 502.84% and a negative return on equity of 823.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.