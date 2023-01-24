Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGXGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Down 14.5 %

Shares of JAGX opened at $5.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.73. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 502.84% and a negative return on equity of 823.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. 11.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

