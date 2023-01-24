Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Down 5.0 %

OMEX stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $7.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 276,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 33,633 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,229,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 447,761 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

