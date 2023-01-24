NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Up 5.0 %

NeuroMetrix stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.25. NeuroMetrix has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,892 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

