SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ SGMA opened at $4.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 million, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $10.28.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.68 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SigmaTron International (SGMA)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.