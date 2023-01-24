SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SGMA opened at $4.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 million, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $10.28.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.68 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SigmaTron International by 540.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 89,972 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

(Get Rating)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.