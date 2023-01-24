SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SGMA opened at $4.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 million, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $10.28.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.68 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SigmaTron International by 540.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 89,972 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

