Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on Symrise in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on Symrise in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Symrise Stock Down 5.7 %

Symrise stock opened at €99.04 ($107.65) on Monday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($61.91) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($79.87). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €106.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €105.33.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

