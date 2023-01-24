Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 85 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOD. Barclays increased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 120 ($1.49) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.44) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 119.50 ($1.48).
LON:VOD opened at GBX 91.53 ($1.13) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,525.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.12.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
