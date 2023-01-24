Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 85 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOD. Barclays increased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 120 ($1.49) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.44) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 119.50 ($1.48).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 91.53 ($1.13) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,525.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

