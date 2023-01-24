Short Interest in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Decreases By 5.0%

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,768,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,713,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 12.1% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 881,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,642,000 after buying an additional 94,798 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 22.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 382,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after buying an additional 69,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 45.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 86,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIC stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $966.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.71. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Global Industrial had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.00 million. Analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 25.35%.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

