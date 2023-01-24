BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 31,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of BCAN opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $16.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (BCAN)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.