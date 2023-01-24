BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 31,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of BCAN opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $16.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.

Get BYND Cannasoft Enterprises alerts:

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops, markets, and sells customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, workforce management, contact center operations, and asset management; and New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

Receive News & Ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.