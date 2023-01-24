Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Down 5.0% in December

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 695,100 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 732,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,317.0 days.
Dufry Price Performance
Shares of DFRYF opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. Dufry has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56.
About Dufry
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dufry (DFRYF)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.