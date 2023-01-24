Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Update

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 149,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Euroseas Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 60.98%.

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Euroseas

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Euroseas’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Euroseas by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 49,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Euroseas by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 4.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESEA. Univest Sec lowered their price target on Euroseas from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Euroseas from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Euroseas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The company also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

See Also

