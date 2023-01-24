Short Interest in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Drops By 5.2%

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EZFill stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.47% of EZFill worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EZFill alerts:

EZFill Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of EZFill stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. EZFill has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill ( NASDAQ:EZFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EZFill had a negative net margin of 122.06% and a negative return on equity of 87.07%. The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EZFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.