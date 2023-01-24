Short Interest in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Declines By 5.2%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 12,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.79 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

