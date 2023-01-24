DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Down 5.1% in December

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 852,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
DVA stock opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average of $82.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $124.81.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.
In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
