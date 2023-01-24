Short Interest in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Drops By 5.1%

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 874,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Azenta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,047,000 after buying an additional 127,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Azenta by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,035,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,546,000 after buying an additional 113,395 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azenta by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,572,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,966,000 after buying an additional 401,828 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $232,008,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $221,422,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZTA opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. Azenta has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $93.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.41.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $137.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. Azenta had a net margin of 383.23% and a return on equity of 1.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

