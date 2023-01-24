Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Update

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 412,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Central Puerto Stock Up 1.3 %

Central Puerto stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.23. Central Puerto has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Puerto will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Puerto Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Central Puerto’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the first quarter worth $161,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Central Puerto by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Puerto by 83.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

