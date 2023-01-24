Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Update

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 608,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 1.7 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $85.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average is $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

