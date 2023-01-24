Short Interest in BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Decreases By 5.1%

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BAFN opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.16 million and a P/E ratio of 74.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BayFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAFN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in BayFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $663,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BayFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $871,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services.

