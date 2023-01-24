AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 237,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

AgileThought Price Performance

AGIL opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AgileThought has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. AgileThought had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Equities research analysts expect that AgileThought will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at AgileThought

AGIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of AgileThought in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of AgileThought in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AgileThought in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AgileThought presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

In related news, VP Diego Zavala sold 105,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $439,301.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,102,539 shares in the company, valued at $8,767,587.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Diego Zavala sold 105,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $439,301.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,102,539 shares in the company, valued at $8,767,587.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 39,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $154,024.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 815,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,519 shares of company stock worth $628,993. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AgileThought by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AgileThought by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AgileThought by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AgileThought during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AgileThought by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares during the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgileThought Company Profile

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

See Also

