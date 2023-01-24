Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 870,400 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 916,400 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apyx Medical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,818,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 184,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 945,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 367,758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 889,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 884,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APYX. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Apyx Medical to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities cut Apyx Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apyx Medical to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Apyx Medical Trading Up 0.4 %

APYX opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Apyx Medical

(Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.