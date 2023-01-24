Analyzing Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lamar Advertising and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $1.79 billion 5.82 $388.09 million $4.88 20.98 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lamar Advertising and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus target price of $116.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.62%. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $19.42, suggesting a potential upside of 45.99%. Given First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Profitability

This table compares Lamar Advertising and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 24.90% 40.03% 8.03% First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 3,800 displays.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

