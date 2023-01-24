Analysts Set PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Price Target at $133.06

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.37.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 102.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PPG Industries by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $130.30 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $159.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average of $123.94.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

