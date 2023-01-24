Critical Comparison: ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) and National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) and National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProFrac and National Energy Services Reunited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00 National Energy Services Reunited 0 3 0 0 2.00

ProFrac currently has a consensus price target of $33.75, indicating a potential upside of 51.21%. National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.76%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than National Energy Services Reunited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ProFrac and National Energy Services Reunited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.59% -26.10% 7.93% National Energy Services Reunited N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and National Energy Services Reunited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $768.35 million 4.14 -$42.42 million N/A N/A National Energy Services Reunited $834.15 million 0.81 $50.09 million N/A N/A

National Energy Services Reunited has higher revenue and earnings than ProFrac.

Summary

ProFrac beats National Energy Services Reunited on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About National Energy Services Reunited

(Get Rating)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems. It also provides production assurance chemicals; laboratory services; artificial lift services; and surface and subsurface safety systems, high-pressure packer systems, flow controls, service tools, expandable liner technology, vacuum insulated tubing technology, and engineering capabilities with manufacturing capacity and testing facilities, as well as sources, treats, and disposes water for oil and gas, municipal, and industrial use. The Drilling and Evaluation Services segment offers drilling and workover rigs; rig services; fishing and remedial solutions; directional and turbines drilling services; drilling fluid systems and related technologies; wireline logging services; slickline services for removal of scale, wax and sand build-up, setting plugs, changing out gas lift valves, and fishing and other well applications; and well testing services to measure solids, gas, and oil and water produced from a well, as well as rents drilling tools. It also provides oilfield solutions for thru-tubing intervention; tubular running services; and a range of wellhead products, flow control equipment, and frac equipment. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

