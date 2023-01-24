Financial Contrast: Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) & CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO)

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) and CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fuel Tech and CECO Environmental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuel Tech $24.26 million 2.09 $50,000.00 ($0.04) -41.75 CECO Environmental $324.14 million 1.53 $1.43 million $0.20 72.50

CECO Environmental has higher revenue and earnings than Fuel Tech. Fuel Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CECO Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fuel Tech has a beta of 4.23, meaning that its stock price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CECO Environmental has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

17.3% of Fuel Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Fuel Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fuel Tech and CECO Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuel Tech -4.87% -2.84% -2.59% CECO Environmental 2.58% 8.12% 3.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fuel Tech and CECO Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuel Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A CECO Environmental 0 0 2 0 3.00

CECO Environmental has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.69%. Given CECO Environmental’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CECO Environmental is more favorable than Fuel Tech.

Summary

CECO Environmental beats Fuel Tech on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc. engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment includes technologies to reduce nitrogen oxides emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources. The Fuel Chem Technology segment uses chemical processes in combination with computational fluid dynamics, and chemical kinetics modeling boiler modeling, for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity, and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces, and boilers. The Other segment includes those profit and loss items not allocated to either reportable segment. The company was founded by Burr T. Walter in 1987 and is headquartered in Warrenville, IL.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. The Industrial Solutions segment serves the industrial pollution control market. The Fluid Handling Solutions segment provides pump and filtration solutions that maintain safe and clean operations in some of the most harsh and toxic environments. The company was founded by Phillip DeZwirek in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

