Brokerages Set 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Price Target at $16.50

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,424,055.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3D Systems

3D Systems Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1,431.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,622,431 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4,942.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 884,823 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,143,331 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 442,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $4,990,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

DDD opened at $10.05 on Friday. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $132.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

