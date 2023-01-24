IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) vs. Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Critical Contrast

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) and Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IN8bio and Genenta Science, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 1 1 0 2.50 Genenta Science 0 0 2 0 3.00

IN8bio currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 282.88%. Genenta Science has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 249.65%. Given IN8bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Genenta Science.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

5.2% of IN8bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Genenta Science shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of IN8bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IN8bio and Genenta Science’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A N/A -$14.65 million ($1.26) -1.76 Genenta Science N/A N/A -$6.54 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares IN8bio and Genenta Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A -83.59% -71.75% Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genenta Science beats IN8bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It also develops INB-400 and INB-300 that is in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. It is also developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

