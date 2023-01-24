Reviewing IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) & Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) and Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

IntelGenx Technologies has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IntelGenx Technologies and Theravance Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IntelGenx Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Theravance Biopharma 1 0 2 0 2.33

Profitability

Theravance Biopharma has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.56%. Given Theravance Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Theravance Biopharma is more favorable than IntelGenx Technologies.

This table compares IntelGenx Technologies and Theravance Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IntelGenx Technologies -850.04% -863.97% -70.29% Theravance Biopharma 1,646.84% N/A -14.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IntelGenx Technologies and Theravance Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IntelGenx Technologies $1.53 million 26.03 -$9.32 million ($0.08) -2.85 Theravance Biopharma $55.31 million 13.28 -$199.43 million $11.26 0.97

IntelGenx Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Theravance Biopharma. IntelGenx Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theravance Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma beats IntelGenx Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing. IntelGenx Technologies was founded on July 27, 1999 and is headquartered in Ville Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. The Company applies organ-selective expertise to target disease biologically, to discover and develop medicines that may expand the therapeutic index with the goal of maximizing efficacy and limiting systemic side effects. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient needs.

Theravance Biopharma has an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

