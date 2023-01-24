Brokerages Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Target Price at $34.16

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jenkins Wealth purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 54,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $91.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. On average, analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 62.80%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

