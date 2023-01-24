Brokerages Set Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) PT at $63.00

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

NYSE:SSTK opened at $62.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.06. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $204.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.48 million. Research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 214.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 633.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

