Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 544.83 ($6.75).

BDEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.56) to GBX 490 ($6.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.34) to GBX 462 ($5.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott bought 992 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £4,087.04 ($5,060.10).

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 450.30 ($5.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 414.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 418.38. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 313 ($3.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 658.20 ($8.15). The company has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 900.60.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

