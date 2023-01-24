Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.77, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.03. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.02%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

