California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives $65.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

CWT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE CWT opened at $61.22 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.74.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.00 million. Analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,498 shares of company stock valued at $156,572. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

