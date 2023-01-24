Analysts Set Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Price Target at $222.40

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $216.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

