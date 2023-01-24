Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.4 %

FUSN opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $135.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.97. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,189.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 69,063 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,350 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.