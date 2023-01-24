Brokerages Set DCC plc (LON:DCC) PT at GBX 6,012.50

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,012.50 ($74.44).

DCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 5,800 ($71.81) to GBX 4,800 ($59.43) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 5,550 ($68.71) to GBX 4,500 ($55.71) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Numis Securities initiated coverage on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LON DCC opened at GBX 4,505 ($55.78) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,308.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,726.81. The firm has a market cap of £4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 1,369.30. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 3,986 ($49.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,508 ($80.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a GBX 60.04 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

