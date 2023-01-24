Brokerages Set DCC plc (LON:DCC) PT at GBX 6,012.50

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2023

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCCGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,012.50 ($74.44).

DCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 5,800 ($71.81) to GBX 4,800 ($59.43) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 5,550 ($68.71) to GBX 4,500 ($55.71) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Numis Securities initiated coverage on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

DCC Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON DCC opened at GBX 4,505 ($55.78) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,308.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,726.81. The firm has a market cap of £4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 1,369.30. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 3,986 ($49.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,508 ($80.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

DCC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a GBX 60.04 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

About DCC

(Get Rating)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for DCC (LON:DCC)

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.