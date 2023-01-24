Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $308.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $267.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $180.05 and a 1-year high of $334.99.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,191,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,844,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 83.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,555,000 after acquiring an additional 140,037 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,543,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

