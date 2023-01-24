Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives $12.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGAOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Proximus from €12.50 ($13.59) to €11.00 ($11.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Proximus from €13.70 ($14.89) to €12.50 ($13.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €16.00 ($17.39) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Proximus Stock Performance

BGAOY stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. Proximus has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Proximus Cuts Dividend

Proximus Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

