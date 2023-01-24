Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $987.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $425.67 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Steel Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,774,000 after buying an additional 498,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

