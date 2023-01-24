Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $987.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $425.67 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.54%.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
