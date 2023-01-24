The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives $102.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.60.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 13,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $1,199,011.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,954.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 13,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $1,199,011.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,954.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,928 shares of company stock worth $3,447,894. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,984,000 after buying an additional 277,052 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,262,000 after buying an additional 183,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after buying an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $10,032,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.04. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $99.52.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $770.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.71 million. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

Featured Articles

