Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Quotient Price Performance

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. Quotient has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $105.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quotient

In other Quotient news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,945,211 shares in the company, valued at $635,616.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,281,621 shares of company stock worth $690,841 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient

Quotient Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quotient by 9,156.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 3,453,439 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Quotient by 4,136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,929,184 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

