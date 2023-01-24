Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Discover Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $14.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.19 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on DFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of DFS opened at $110.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

