Robert W. Baird Increases WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $90.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Up 3.3 %

WNS stock opened at $85.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.64. WNS has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $89.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

WNS Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,310,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 149,104 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in WNS by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,830,000 after buying an additional 100,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,173,000 after buying an additional 291,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.