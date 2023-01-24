Robert W. Baird Increases WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $90.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.67.
WNS Stock Up 3.3 %
WNS stock opened at $85.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.64. WNS has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $89.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.95.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
