Financial Comparison: Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) & MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies N/A -14.30% -8.25% MoneyLion -28.44% -36.40% -11.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of MoneyLion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 5 0 0 2.00 MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pagaya Technologies and MoneyLion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.65, indicating a potential upside of 247.62%. MoneyLion has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 527.43%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Pagaya Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and MoneyLion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $474.59 million 1.45 -$91.15 million N/A N/A MoneyLion $171.11 million 1.18 -$182.26 million N/A N/A

Pagaya Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Risk and Volatility

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 8.95, indicating that its share price is 795% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats MoneyLion on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About MoneyLion

(Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.