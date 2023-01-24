Critical Analysis: CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) versus Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A Sunlight Financial -334.33% -1.37% -1.19%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlight Financial 1 2 3 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CCUR and Sunlight Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sunlight Financial has a consensus price target of $3.06, indicating a potential upside of 138.93%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than CCUR.

Risk & Volatility

CCUR has a beta of 438.77, meaning that its share price is 43,777% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CCUR and Sunlight Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million 1.99 $12.23 million N/A N/A Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 1.44 -$153.43 million ($4.40) -0.29

CCUR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunlight Financial.

Summary

CCUR beats Sunlight Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

