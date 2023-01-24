Analyzing NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A -134.34% -115.82% Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) -168.20% -76.33% -44.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

3.1% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$15.28 million ($15.51) -0.05 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $26.74 million 22.39 -$58.33 million ($2.57) -7.82

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) beats NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops and commercializes multimodal disease-modifying therapies for viral, neuropathic, and neurodegenerative diseases. It develops ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation for the treatment of patients with moderate COVID-19; NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene for various indications, including COVID-19 in combination with ANA001. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The company's lead product candidate is Setanaxib, a NOX inhibitor that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis; and in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as for type 1 diabetic kidney disease. It also develops Budenofalk 3 mg oral capsules for the treatment of autoimmune hepatitis. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

