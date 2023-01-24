Contrasting Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) and Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) and Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grasim Industries has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Grasim Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 1 4 6 0 2.45 Grasim Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has a consensus price target of $300.00, suggesting a potential upside of 748.06%. Given Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München is more favorable than Grasim Industries.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Grasim Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grasim Industries pays out 3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Grasim Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $75.20 billion 0.66 $3.47 billion $2.17 16.30 Grasim Industries $12.96 billion 1.00 $1.01 billion $1.57 12.49

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has higher revenue and earnings than Grasim Industries. Grasim Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Grasim Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 4.08% 9.82% 0.88% Grasim Industries 7.48% 12.98% 5.18%

Summary

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München beats Grasim Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. It offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as financial market risks, data analytics, claims handling and underwriting, medical research, health market, capital management, and digital underwriting and analytics, as well as MIRA digital suite; and property and casualty reinsurance solutions, including agricultural risk, data analytics, infrastructure risk profiler, remote inspection, retroactive reinsurance, insurance linked securities, location risk, risk transfer, and cyber, as well as NatCatSERVICE for natural catastrophe loss database, REALYTIX ZERO, IMPROVEX, cert2go, consulting for product development, prospective structured reinsurance, and Vahana AI for motor claims. The company also provides solutions for industry clients, such as IoT cover, earnings quality insurance protection, captive insurance and risk transfer, liability, weather risks, space and satellite insurance, bioenergy plant performance insurance, solar energy insurance, wind farm insurance, mining insurance, construction projects covers and services, aviation insurance, power and utilities, oil and gas companies insurance, industrial cyber insurance, risk suite, data and location risk intelligence, digital risks, PV warranty insurance, parametric, Insure AI, liquidation damage cover, and natural catastrophes solutions. In addition, it offers life, property-casualty, health, legal protection, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name. The company was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries Ltd. engages in the production of chemicals and cement. It operates through the following segments: Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others. The Viscose Staple Fibre segment offers wood pulp and yarn. The Chemicals segment produces caustic soda, allied chemicals, and epoxy. The Cement segment provides grey cement, white cement, and allied products. The Financial Services segment is responsible for the non-bank financial services, life insurance services, housing finance, private equity, equity and commodity broking, wealth management, general insurance advisory, and health insurance. The Others segment relates to textiles, insulators, agri-business and solar power. The company was on August 25, 1947 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

