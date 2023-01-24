Contrasting Stem (NYSE:STEM) & SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stem and SES AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Stem alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million 13.04 -$101.21 million ($0.81) -13.27 SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A

SES AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stem.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stem has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.1% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Stem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -47.19% -21.30% -9.68% SES AI N/A -7.44% -5.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stem and SES AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 1 7 0 2.88 SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00

Stem presently has a consensus price target of $18.89, suggesting a potential upside of 75.71%. SES AI has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.31%. Given SES AI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SES AI is more favorable than Stem.

Summary

SES AI beats Stem on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SES AI

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.